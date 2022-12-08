Instagram Update: Users will be informed when their posts are blocked

Thursday, December 08, 2022
     
Instagram's content creators and other business owners can go to Profile Settings and there, they can see if any photos or videos posted by them "have been taken down because they violate our community standards or community guidelines".

Reported By : IANS Edited By : Saumya Nigam | Noida
Published on: December 08, 2022 10:50 IST
Instagram, a Meta-owned social media platform has announced that it will now tell the creators and businesses when the posts made by them are not recommended to other users and when the user’s post has been blocked from recommendation and discovery features on the platform.

Adam Mosseri, the Instagram head has said that the platform is expanding Account Status "so professional accounts can understand if their content may be eligible to be recommended to non-followers".

In the settings menu, under the account and then account status, "professional accounts can now check to see if any of their posts are banned from being recommended to users who don't follow them," Mosseri posted on Twitter.

"We're announcing new transparency tools so you can see whether or not your photos and videos are recommended," he said.

Creators and businesses can go to Profile Settings and there, they can see if any photos or videos posted by them "have been taken down because they violate our community standards or community guidelines".

In order to be eligible to appear on Explore and other places, Instagram posts must follow community guidelines and rules around recommended content.

Creators and businesses will be able to edit, delete, or appeal Instagram's decision on posts flagged as being ineligible for recommendations.

"We know it's important for creators to understand how Instagram works if they're going to use it over the long run," said Mosseri.

 

