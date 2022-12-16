Friday, December 16, 2022
     
How to regain your hacked account access on Instagram?- All you need to know

If users are unable to log in to their account, then they will have to visit Instagram.com/hacked on their mobile phone or desktop browser. They will be able to select if they think they have been hacked, forgot their password, lost access to two-factor authentication or if their account.

Saumya Nigam Edited By: Saumya Nigam @snigam04 Noida Published on: December 16, 2022 11:53 IST
Instagram a photo and video-sharing platform has announced that it will help users to regain access to their hacked accounts.

In an official blog post, the platform said that it has created Instagram.com/hacked, a new destination for users where they can report and resolve account access issues.

Users will have to visit Instagram.com/hacked on their mobile phone or desktop browser if they are unable to log in to their account.

They will be able to select if they think they have been hacked, forgot their password, lost access to two-factor authentication or if their account has been disabled.

Then the platform will guide them through a series of steps to help regain access to their accounts.

If someone is using multiple accounts on Instagram which are associated with their information, they will be able to choose which account needs support.

Instagram said, "We know losing access to your Instagram account can be stressful, so we want to ensure people have multiple options to get their accounts back if they lose access.”

The company also provides the option to choose two of your Instagram friends to verify your identity and get back into your account.

Additionally, Instagram is testing new ways to prevent hacking on the platform.

It will remove accounts that its automated systems find to be malicious, including ones that impersonate others and which go against its Community Guidelines.

Moreover, the blue verified badge for verified accounts will now appear in more places across the platform including Stories and DMs.

Inputs from IANS

