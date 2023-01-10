YouTube Shorts creators to get ad money from Feb 1: All you need to know

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK YouTube

Google has announced that it has restructured the YouTube Partner Program (YPP) terms to include new modules like the 'Shorts Monetisation Module'. As per the update, the Shorts creators will be allowed to start making ad revenue with their Shorts videos. The content creators will start making ad revenue from February 1 onwards on the video-sharing platform.

The new modules provide creators more flexibility in the ways they can earn from their content, the tech giant said on a support page.

"After signing the Base Terms, which are the foundational contract terms for all creators wishing to monetise on the platform, creators can pick and choose from contract Modules to unlock earning opportunities."

The new modules include the 'Watch Page Monetisation Module', 'Shorts Monetisation Module' and 'Commerce Product Addendum'.

Users need to accept the Watch Page Monetisation Module to earn ad and YouTube Premium revenue on long-form or live-streaming videos viewed on the Watch Page.

"The Shorts Monetisation Module allows your channel to share revenue from ads viewed between videos in the Shorts Feed," the company said.

If users already accepted the 'Commerce Product Addendum' which unlocks a series of Fan Funding features, then they won't need to accept its terms again.

All users need to review and understand the new YPP terms as "accepting the Base Terms is required to join or remain in YPP."

"To remain in the YouTube Partner Program and continue monetising on YouTube, all monetizing partners will have until July 10, 2023, to review and accept new terms," Google said.

If users do not accept the Base Terms by that date, their channel will be removed from the YPP and their monetisation agreement will be terminated.

