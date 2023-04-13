Thursday, April 13, 2023
     
Twitter trouble: Users facing issues while replying to Tweets on the web

Post acknowledging the issue, the 'Twitter Support' account tweeted, "We know some of you may have experienced issues replying to Tweets on the web. Things should be working normally now. Sorry for the trouble!"

India TV Tech Desk Noida Published on: April 13, 2023 16:33 IST
Twitter
Image Source : FILE Twitter

Several Twitter users have been encountering problems with replying to Tweets on the web, however, the micro-blogging platform later acknowledged the issue and said "Things should be working normally now".

A user on Thursday shared a screenshot in his tweet that reads, "Rate limit exceeded. Please wait a few moments then try again".

ALSO READ: Top 5 Google Pay tips and tricks for effortless transactions

After acknowledging the issue, the micro-blogging platform from its 'Twitter Support' account tweeted, "We know some of you may have experienced issues replying to Tweets on the web. Things should be working normally now. Sorry for the trouble!"

However, replying to the company's post, many users are still complaining about the issue not being fixed.

"Nope, not working. I can, however, screenshot the text of my reply and it lets me post that for some reason," a user commented.

ALSO READ: Five tips for small business owners to help them grow their business online

"I'm still not having any luck. I have tried to resend multiple times," another user wrote.

One more user commented, "My tweets keep getting sent to drafts, not Tweeted. Same with replies. Things are definitely not working normally."

Meanwhile, Elon Musk has given another deadline of April 20 to remove all legacy Blue check marks, after faltering on the first deadline of April 1 due to a lack of the backend technology to achieve this.

ALSO READ: Apple to shut its services on devices running older software

According to reports, there were technical challenges to removing so-called blue ticks quickly at scale and the only way to do it currently was a manual approach.

Inputs from IANS

