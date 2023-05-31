Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER COMMUNITY NOTES Twitter testing new feature to fight against fake news: Know more

In a recent move to combat the spread of misinformation, Twitter is testing a new feature called "Notes on Media" which will help users spot misleading photos and videos. The company is using crowd-sourced fact-checks through Community Notes to provide useful information about specific media content.

Twitter's Community Notes account tweeted about the pilot feature, stating, "From AI-generated images to manipulated videos, it's common to come across misleading media. Today we're piloting a feature that puts a superpower into contributors' hands: Notes on Media." As per the announcement, notes attached to an image will automatically appear on recent and future matching images.

Users will be presented with a new option on certain tweets which will allow them to mark their notes as "About the image." This option can be selected when users believe the media itself is potentially misleading, regardless of the tweet it is featured in.

The social media platform clarifies that notes marked as "about the image" will be distinguished from other notes, ensuring that they are interpreted as referring to the media rather than the specific tweet.

Currently, this feature supports tweets with a single image, but Twitter is actively working on expanding it to include videos and tweets with multiple images or videos. However, the platform acknowledges that refining the image-matching process will take time.

As the pilot phase progresses and Twitter gathers feedback from users and fact-checkers, the platform will continue to enhance the feature, contributing to a safer and more reliable information ecosystem on Twitter.

"We’ll monitor how notes on media are used and will be looking for your feedback. We’re excited to see contributors’ impact be magnified with this launch," the company mentioned.

