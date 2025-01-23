TRAI voice-only plans: Airtel follows Jio, introduces new affordable plans with up to 365 days of validity

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Airtel's new affordable voice-only plans

Following TRAI's recommendation to introduce affordable data-free plans for 2G users last month, telecom companies have begun rolling out new offerings. Jio was the first to launch two voice-only plans priced at Rs 458 and Rs 1958, both of which come with a validity period of up to 365 days. Hot on Jio's heels, Airtel, the second-largest telecom provider in the country, has now introduced its own voice-only plans tailored for users who primarily make calls and don't need data.

Airtel's Rs 499 recharge plan

Airtel's Rs 499 plan is valid for 84 days and provides users with unlimited voice calling, along with free national roaming for calls to any number across India. Additionally, this plan includes 900 free SMS messages. As it does not offer any data, it's particularly advantageous for 2G feature phone users, allowing them to enjoy unlimited calling for just Rs 165 per month.

Airtel's Rs 1959 recharge plan

Mirroring Jio, Airtel has also launched an annual voice-only plan priced at Rs 1959. This plan boasts a full 365 days of validity and offers users unlimited calling along with free national roaming. Additionally, subscribers will receive a generous total of 3600 free SMS messages.

Plans discontinued

In other news, Airtel has discontinued two of its budget recharge plans—Rs 509 and Rs 1999—from its website. The Rs 509 plan previously offered users 6GB of data alongside unlimited calling, with a validity of 84 days. Meanwhile, the Rs 1999 plan provided 24GB of data along with unlimited calling for a full year.

Meanwhile, in November, Reliance Jio solidified its status as the largest telecom provider in India, boasting over 461 million subscribers and welcoming more than 1.21 million new users this month alone. In contrast, Airtel remains in second place with a user base surpassing 384 million, but it faced a setback, losing 1.13 million subscribers during this same period.

