PM Modi calls his aerial 'darshan' of Ram Setu a divine coincidence with Surya Tilak in Ayodhya | Video Calling it a divine coincidence, PM Modi said that it happened at the same time as the Surya Tilak (of Ram Lalla on the occasion of Ram Navami) was taking place in Ayodhya.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi shared an aerial view of the sacred Ram Setu as he was returning from Sri Lanka to Rameswaram, where he will be inaugurating the Pamban railway bridge. The PM said that he felt blessed to have had a "Darshan of the Ram Setu". Terming it a divine coincidence, PM Modi said that it happened at the same time as the Surya Tilak (of Ram Lalla on the occasion of Ram Navami) was taking place in Ayodhya.

PM Modi expressed that such moments reaffirm Lord Ram’s role as a unifying force for the nation. "On the way back from Sri Lanka a short while ago, was blessed to have a Darshan of the Ram Setu. And, as a divine coincidence, it happened at the same time as the Surya Tilak was taking place in Ayodhya. Blessed to have the Darshan of both. Prabhu Shri Ram is a uniting force for all of us. May His blessings always remain upon us," he wrote in a post on X, sharing a video of the same.