TRAI data: BSNL suffers shock, loses 3 lakh subscribers in November, Jio's dominance returns

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) has recently published the mobile subscriber data for November 2024, providing valuable insights into the current state of the telecom sector in India. The data indicates that the impact of the tariff hikes implemented in July of last year has diminished.

In November, Reliance Jio secured its position as India’s largest telecom provider, boasting over 461 million users and adding more than 1.21 million new subscribers this month. Airtel follows as the second-largest provider, with its user base exceeding 384 million. However, Airtel experienced a decline, losing 1.13 million subscribers during this period.

Vi emerged as the biggest loser in November, though it has managed to maintain its third-place position. The company faced a significant loss, shedding nearly 1.5 million subscribers, bringing its total to approximately 208 million users.

BSNL lost post tariff hike charm

BSNL, which previously capitalised on the tariff hikes by private operators in July, is now witnessing a downturn, having lost around 340,000 subscribers this month. Its user base now stands at about 92 million, marking the first decline since the tariff adjustments took effect.

In contrast, the previous month saw Airtel gaining nearly 192,000 subscribers and BSNL adding 500,000 new users, while Jio and Vi lost 3.76 million and 19.7 million subscribers, respectively.

Overall, India experienced a net loss of 1.76 million subscribers in November, which is an improvement compared to the 3.3 million lost in October.

In other news, Airtel is set to introduce its satellite internet service. In a recent interview with ANI, Rajan Bharti Mittal, Vice Chairman of Bharti Enterprises, shared that their satellite telecom service is ready to go, pending approval from the central government.

