TRAI rules: Airtel introduces affordable voice-only plans, but consumers lose out; here's why

Airtel has recently launched two new voice and SMS-only plans as a gift to its millions of users. This move comes in response to a directive from TRAI, which urged telecom providers to create voice-only plans for 2G subscribers. Following this guidance, Airtel has rolled out two affordable recharge options, while Jio is also gearing up to introduce similar plans. Meanwhile, BSNL has already been offering voice-only plans to its customers.

At the end of December last year, the telecom regulator recommended that all companies present economical voice and SMS-only packages for 2G users. Airtel's new plans are priced at Rs 509 and Rs 1,999 and do not include any data for users. Let's take a closer look at these two offerings.

Airtel Rs 509 plan

This Airtel plan offers a validity of 84 days, during which users can enjoy unlimited voice calling to any number across the country. Additionally, it includes free national roaming and provides 900 free SMS. Notably, Airtel has updated this plan by removing the previously included 6GB of data. Users can also take advantage of various complimentary services offered by the company.

Airtel Rs 1,999 recharge plan

Airtel's Rs 1,999 plan comes with a validity of 365 days, featuring unlimited voice calling to any number for an entire year. This plan also includes free national roaming and offers an impressive 3,600 free SMS. Like the Rs 509 plan, this one has had its previous allocation of 24GB data removed. Users will also have access to numerous additional complimentary services provided by Airtel.

Both of these plans come with some extra benefits which includes access to content on the Airtel Xstream App, membership in Apollo 24/7 Circle, and complimentary Hello Tunes.

