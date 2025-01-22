TRAI issues clarification on voice-only plans, 90-day validity for inactive SIMs

Follow us on Image Source : FILE TRAI clarification on voice only plans

Recently, the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) directed all telecom operators to introduce a voucher specifically for voice calls and SMS, ensuring consumers who don’t require data won’t be charged for it. TRAI has provided further clarification on this initiative, noting that it has observed some service providers launching voice and SMS-only packs. According to the regulator, these new packs must be reported to TRAI within seven working days from their launch date. Before they are made available to the public, these voice-only vouchers will be assessed by TRAI in accordance with existing regulatory guidelines.

Some operators have previously introduced voice-only packs, but they retracted them shortly thereafter since these vouchers had not undergone TRAI's review process.

TRAI on 90-day validity for inactive SIM cards

Additionally, TRAI has addressed recent news regarding the 90-day validity for inactive SIM cards. According to TRAI, this regulation stems from the Telecom Consumer Protection Regulations (TCPR) 6th amendment, which states that a prepaid mobile connection will not be deactivated for non-usage if the consumer maintains a minimum balance of twenty rupees or any lesser amount. This provision has been in effect for 11 years, allowing consumers to retain their numbers provided they keep the minimum balance.

The new regulation from TRAI regarding voice-only recharge plans aims to make mobile services more affordable for Indian consumers. Following the tariff hike in July last year, recharge plans have become more expensive. Currently, major telecom operators in India, including Jio, Vi, and Airtel, primarily offer bundled recharge plans that include data. This means that users who don't need data still end up paying for it. TRAI's new regulation is set to benefit these users by providing alternatives that better suit their needs.

ALSO READ: TRAI data: BSNL suffers shock, loses 3 lakh subscribers in November, Jio's dominance returns