Pamban Bridge will help enhance trade and economy: PM Modi in Rameswaram PM Modi said that the new train service over the Pamban railway bridge will enhance connectivity between Rameswaram, Chennai, and other parts of the country.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday at a gathering Tamil Nadu's Rameswaram said that the newly opened Pamban Bridge will help enhance trade and economy across the country and boost connectivity. PM Modi's address comes after he inaugurated the Pamban railway bridge in Rameswaram. The Prime Minister also launched various developmental projects in the beautiful coastal city worth Rs 83,00 crore.

"On this special day, I got the opportunity to handover development projects worth Rs 8300 crore. These rail and road projects will boost connectivity in Tamil Nadu. I congratulate my brothers and sisters in Tamil Nadu for these projects," Modi said.

PM Modi said that Tamil Nadu plays a significant role in the journey toward a developed India, or Viksit Bharat. PM Modi said that the new train service over the Pamban railway bridge will enhance connectivity between Rameswaram, Chennai, and other parts of the country. He said that it is expected to boost both trade and tourism in Tamil Nadu, while also creating new jobs and opportunities for the youth.

"I believe the country's overall development will improve as Tamil Nadu's potential is realized. In the last decade, the central government has allocated three times more funding to Tamil Nadu compared to the period before 2014. The Modi government has provided three times the funds to Tamil Nadu while the INDI alliance was in power. This support has contributed to the growth of the economy and industry in the state," Modi said.

"In the last 10 years, India has doubled the size of its economy. A major reason for such rapid growth is our excellent modern infrastructure. In the last 10 years, we have increased the budget for infrastructure like railways, roads, airports, water, ports, electricity, gas pipelines etc. by almost 6 times," PM Modi said.

On Rameswaram, he said, "A town that is thousands of years old is being connected by the 21st century engineering wonder. I thank our engineers and workers for their hard work. This bridge is India's first vertical lift railway sea bridge. Big ships will be able to sail under it. Trains will also be able to travel faster on it. I just flagged off a new train service and a ship a short while ago."

PM Modi also visited the revered Sri Arulmigu Ramanathaswamy Temple in Rameswaram, Tamil Nadu, where he offered heartfelt Darshan and performed sacred Pooja on the day of Ram Navami.