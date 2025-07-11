Top 5 smartphones under Rs 10,000 that offer great value with impressive battery, camera There are numerous options available in the market for 5G smartphones. Depending on your budget and usage needs, you can find a 5G smartphone for under Rs 10,000.

New Delhi:

We are now in the era of 5G and 5G capable smartphones are now available for every budget. Even if you're on a tight budget, you can find a suitable 5G smartphone. Brands like Samsung, Poco, Motorola, iQOO, and Redmi offer smartphones packed with great features, robust batteries, and impressive cameras. Let’s dive into five 5G smartphones you can consider buying under Rs 10,000.

Samsung Galaxy M06 5G

This smartphone features a 6.7-inch PLS LCD display with a 90 Hz refresh rate. It's available with options for 4 GB or 6 GB of RAM and is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 processor. It offers a 5000 mAh battery and a 50 MP camera. The Samsung Galaxy M06 5G also ensures ultra-fast connectivity for smooth video calls, responsive gaming, and quick downloads. It's priced at Rs 7,999 on Amazon.

iQOO Z10 Lite 5G

It is available on Amazon for Rs 9,998. The smartphone runs on Funtouch OS 15 based on Android 15. It boasts a Dimensity 6300 5G processor, paired with 4 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage. This smartphone packs a 6000 mAh battery and a 6.74-inch display. For photography, it features a 50 MP Sony AI camera equipped with advanced AI functionalities such as AI Erase, AI Photo Enhance, and AI Document Mode.

Vivo T4 Lite 5G

You can snag the Vivo T4 Lite 5G on Flipkart for Rs 9,999. This smartphone includes 4 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage, along with a 6.74-inch HD Plus display. The camera system features a 50 MP + 2 MP rear combo along with a 5 MP front camera. With a 6000 mAh battery and a Dimensity 6300 5G processor, it offers solid performance.

Redmi A4 5G

The Redmi A4 5G can be purchased on Flipkart for Rs 9,416. It comes with a generous 6.88-inch display and is available in a 4 GB RAM and 128 GB ROM configuration. Featuring a 50 MP rear camera and a 5160 mAh battery, it operates on the Android Oxygen 14 system and is powered by an octa core processor.

Redmi 13C 5G

Another strong contender within this budget is the Redmi 13C 5G. It offers 4 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage. The smartphone features a 6.74-inch display, a 50 MP rear camera and a 5 MP front camera. It is powered by the Mediatek Dimensity 6100+ processor. This smartphone is available for Rs 9,999 on Flipkart.

