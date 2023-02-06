Tim Cook confirms to launch India's first Apple Store

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Apple Store

Tim Cook, the CEO of technology giant Apple Inc., has given the green signal for the first ‘Apple Store’ in India. The spearhead confirmed the launch news during the release of Apple’s financial report for the fiscal 2023 first quarter that ended on December 31, 2022.

According to reports, Apple witnessed an impressive surge in its revenue in the first quarter in India. Speaking about this, Tom confirmed that the company would soon launch an ‘Apple Store’ in India to facilitate Apple products' retail sales. The store will help Apple strengthen its business in the country. Cook said that he is ‘bullish’ on India. The spearhead revealed that the team has succeeded in setting a quarterly revenue record in India, with revenue figures growing double digits in succession over the years. He stated that he is elated about the wide-scale success of Apple’s business in India. India has been a progressive market space for Apple Inc. with a diverse customer base that thrives on premium products including smartphones, tablets, and earphones.

Tom Cook shared that the iPhone has been performing well in the Indian smartphone market. He added that the Apple Online Store had been a major catalyst in achieving this success streak in India. Other premium products, such as iPad and Macbook, have also earned a fair share of success in the Indian industry, said Cook.

