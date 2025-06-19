TikTok ban delayed again: Trump extends deadline for U.S. deal by 90 days Donald Trump has granted TikTok a third extension, allowing the app to continue operating in the U.S. for another 90 days. The delay is intended to finalise a deal to separate TikTok's American operations from its Chinese parent company, ByteDance.

New Delhi:

Donald Trump has reportedly extended the deadline for TikTok’s U.S. ban by another 90 days, marking the third such reprieve for the popular video-sharing app. The move allows more time for finalising a deal to spin off TikTok's American business from Chinese parent company ByteDance, ensuring that it becomes a majority U.S.-owned entity.

Executive order coming to block penalties

The White House confirmed that Trump will sign a new executive order instructing the Justice Department not to impose penalties on TikTok or tech companies like Google and Apple for continuing to support the app.

“President Trump does not want TikTok to go dark,” said press secretary Karoline Leavitt, adding that the administration will spend the 90-day window ensuring a secure deal is reached.

Trade tensions with China stall progress

A previous agreement to localise TikTok’s U.S. operations hit a roadblock after Trump imposed severe tariffs on China, leading ByteDance to hold back on seeking approval from the Chinese government. Despite this, TikTok has said the deal was never finalised and would need Beijing’s sign-off.

Trump, however, remains optimistic: “I think President Xi [Jinping] will ultimately approve it,” he said on Tuesday.

Data privacy concerns prompt Bipartisan pressure

(Image Source : SORA)TikTok ban delayed again

TikTok's links to China have raised national security concerns, particularly around American user data potentially being accessed by the Chinese Communist Party. These fears led both Republicans and Democrats to support the Protecting Americans from Foreign Adversary Controlled Applications Act, signed into law by President Joe Biden in April 2024.

The law initially set a January 19, 2025, deadline for TikTok to divest or face a ban. That deadline was already extended once to mid-June and now moves to mid-September 2025.

What’s next for TikTok in the U.S.?

As the new deadline approaches, the focus remains on reaching a U.S.-approved ownership deal that satisfies both American lawmakers and Chinese authorities. Until then, TikTok continues to operate under scrutiny as negotiations unfold.