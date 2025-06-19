FASTag Annual Pass launched: Pay Rs 3000 for unlimited toll access up to 200 trips For Rs 3,000, users can enjoy up to 200 toll-free trips in a year. Available via the NHAI website and Rajmarg Yatra app, the pass aims to simplify toll payments and offer significant savings for regular commuters.

New Delhi:

The Indian government has introduced a new FASTag Annual Pass for travellers, which has been designed to benefit private vehicle owners who often travel on national highways. Announced by Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, the scheme will go live from August 15 (2025) and promises major savings on toll charges.

What is the FASTag Annual Pass?

This pass allows private car, jeep, or van owners to prepay ₹3,000 for up to 200 toll trips or one year of access — whichever comes first. Once the trip count or duration ends, the FASTag will switch back to regular pay-per-trip mode.

Where to buy and how to use it?

The pass can be purchased easily through the Rajmarg Yatra mobile app or the official NHAI website. Users just need to enter their vehicle details and complete the payment to activate the pass on their existing FASTag.

Key rules and eligibility

Only non-commercial vehicles like private cars and jeeps are eligible. The pass is non-transferable and tied to the registered FASTag. It works only on NH and NE toll plazas—not valid on state highways or private toll roads.

Users must have a properly installed FASTag linked with a valid registration number, not just a chassis number.

Trip count and validity

Each toll crossing is considered one trip. For two-way travel, it will count as two. At some tolls with entry-exit systems, one complete journey is one trip. The pass is valid until 200 trips are made or one year passes from activation.

Notifications and renewals

Users will receive SMS alerts for pass activation and usage. Once the limit is reached, they can immediately renew and purchase a new pass.

Why buy the annual pass?

The scheme aims to reduce toll expenses and eliminate per-trip payment hassle for regular highway commuters. With potential savings of up to Rs 7000 a year, the FASTag Annual Pass is a cost-effective option for frequent travellers.