Threads' 'Keyword Search' now available in India and more countries

Threads expands 'Keyword Search' feature to India and other countries

Meta's social media platform, Threads, has introduced a new "keyword search" feature, now available in more countries, including India. This update follows initial testing in Australia and New Zealand just last week. Alongside India, the feature has been launched in Argentina, Mexico, the UK, and the US.

In a recent blog post, Meta stated, "Today, we'll start rolling out keyword search in English and Spanish, in countries where most people post in those languages - such as Argentina, India, Mexico, the UK, and the US - on both mobile and web." The company also mentioned its commitment to expanding this feature to other languages and countries in the near future.

Meta's Founder and CEO, Mark Zuckerberg, shared the development in a Threads post, stating, "Rolling out to most English and Spanish-speaking countries today. More to come soon."

However, despite an impressive start, Threads has experienced a decline in daily active users since its peak in early July, dropping from around 50,000 globally on Android devices to approximately 10 million. According to Similarweb, this is less than a tenth of Twitter's user base.

Zuckerberg reported that over 10 million users joined the social media app within seven hours of its launch on July 5th. Sensor Tower, a market intelligence data provider, revealed that Threads became the most downloaded non-game app in a decade, amassing over 100 million users. Nevertheless, the report also highlighted that users on Threads now spend only about 2.4 minutes per day on the platform, a decrease of over 80 percent from its peak in early July.

Furthermore, Meta has recently also launched a web version of Threads, users can now easily post content, view their feeds, and engage with posts directly from their desktop.

