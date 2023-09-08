X switches 'Tweets' to 'Posts' in new terms of service

Follow us on Image Source : FILE X brings updates to terms of service and privacy policy

In a recent announcement, X Corporation, led by Elon Musk, has unveiled noteworthy alterations to its platform's terms of service. These changes are slated to take effect on September 29. One notable adjustment is the rebranding of tweets as "posts" and retweets as "reposts". Moreover, the term "Twitter" will be entirely replaced with "X" throughout the platform.

In addition, users will now encounter stricter guidelines regarding data usage. The updated terms explicitly prohibit any form of crawling or scraping of the services without prior written consent from X Corporation. This marks a shift from the previous policy, which permitted crawling in accordance with the provisions of the robots.txt file.

Furthermore, X Corporation is set to implement new measures pertaining to user privacy. Starting September 29, users will be asked for consent to collect their biometric data and employment history. The revised privacy policy outlines the purposes for which this information will be used. It states that biometric data may be used for safety, security, and identification purposes with the user's consent.

Moreover, the updated policy allows X Corporation to gather and employ personal information, such as employment and educational history, job preferences, skills, and more. This data will be used to suggest potential job opportunities, share with employers during job applications, assist employers in finding suitable candidates, and deliver more pertinent advertising to users.

The company has recently also introduced a new feature that allows users to add community notes to misleading or AI-generated videos on its platform now. This functionality builds upon the existing fact-checking feature, which is currently available to select users for flagging fake or misleading images and text.

