Riders first! Uber new tool cracks down on unfair drivers. Here's how it will work

Uber, a rental cab service platform has come up with new features to help address the unfair drivers and it could even deactivate their accounts. In case the driver feels that the complaint is irrelevant then the couriers could request an additional review for the account to review the deactivation decisions, which will further include the ability to provide more information in order to support their case.

In-app Review Center

The newly added in-app Review Center will let the drivers and couriers know why their account was deactivated. This notification will enable them to make a request for an additional review of the decision and give them the chance to share further information like video and audio call recordings of the ride hailers.

In an official blog post, Uber said that their goal is to make Uber the best platform for flexible work in the world.”

At times, it is reported that the drivers feel that the cab-hailing platform is unfair to them when they get a customer’s complaint which tends to make them lose their account access.

To address the concern, Uber has worked on adding new systems for identifying consumers who have reported incidents and giving feedback with the aim of getting a refund.

Uber's statement

Uber said, “Allegations made by these customers will not be considered in drivers’ ratings or drivers’ or couriers’ account deactivation decisions. We’ve been excluding low ratings that are the result of factors outside the drivers’ control -- such as traffic delays -- since 2017 and will continue to do so.”

On the use of drugs and alcohol, Uber further stated: "These are never allowed while driving with Uber, and we take allegations of impaired driving very seriously".

“If a US driver accused of driving under the influence of drugs wants to take a drug test to disprove the accusation, we now have a programme to assist,” said the company.

Out of the most serious cases, drivers should have the ability to request for review of the decision which is capable of removing the access for more than seven days and it cannot be resolved on its own, the company added.

