This BSNL plan costs less than Rs 3 per day and is valid for 300 days

BSNL, a state-owned telecom company has introduced a new recharge plan that aims at providing long-term SIM activation at an affordable rate. In response to the rising costs of private telecom services, BSNL's new plan offers a cost-effective solution for users, particularly those looking for long-term validity. At less than Rs 3 per day, users can enjoy 300 days of active service, making it one of the most affordable plans on the market.

BSNL's Budget-Friendly 300-Day Plan

BSNL’s new prepaid recharge plan costs Rs 797 and offers users 300 days of SIM validity. The plan provides a host of benefits including free calling and data, though certain benefits are only available for a limited period. Here's what the plan includes:

300 Days of Validity: Users can keep their SIM active for nearly 10 months with this affordable plan. First 60 Days Benefits: During the initial 60 days, users receive:

Unlimited free calls to any network in India

Free national roaming

2GB of daily data

100 free SMS per day

After the first 60 days, users can continue receiving incoming calls for the remaining duration of the 300 days, but a separate recharge will be required for outgoing calls, data, and SMS.

Ideal for secondary SIM users

This plan is especially useful for users who utilize their BSNL number as a secondary connection. For the first two months, users can make full use of the calling and data services included in the plan. After that, they can continue to receive incoming calls for the remaining 240 days without needing another full recharge. For outgoing calls and data, users can opt for BSNL’s affordable top-up plans.

BSNL's 4G and 5G rollout preparations

BSNL is also preparing to expand its 4G and 5G services across India. The company has already launched 4G services in several telecom circles and plans to cover all circles nationwide by mid-next year. The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) has also begun testing BSNL’s 5G network, which promises to improve connectivity and provide faster speeds for users.

With these upcoming upgrades, BSNL is poised to offer competitive services to both existing and new customers, making it a strong player in the telecom market.

