Tecno to Launch thinnest 5G phone on September 4 with AI features and no-network calling Tecno has confirmed that the Pova Slim 5G will launch in India on September 4. The smartphone will be sold exclusively via Flipkart, where its dedicated landing page is already live.

New Delhi:

Tecno is all set to launch its slimmest 5G phone in India on September 4, 2025. The upcoming Tecno Pova Slim 5G will be available on Flipkart and comes packed with AI features, multi-language voice assistant support, curved display, and a unique feature that allows calls even without a network.

Design and display

The Tecno Pova Slim 5G will measure just 7.45mm in thickness, making it the thinnest 5G smartphone from the brand. It will feature a curved display, slim bezels, and a centre punch-hole camera. At the back, it will sport a pill-shaped dual camera module with LED flash, giving it a premium look. The device will also have an IP64 rating for dust and water resistance.

AI features and voice assistant

One of the highlights of this phone is the Ela AI Voice Assistant, which supports multiple Indian languages, including Hindi, Marathi and Tamil. The device will also offer features like AI Writing Assistance and Circle to Search, enhancing user productivity and convenience.

Calling without a network

Tecno is adding a game-changing feature called VoWiFi Dual Pass, which will allow users to make calls even in areas with low or no network coverage. Along with this, the phone will support 5G++ connectivity for faster data speeds.

Previous launches and expectations

Tecno has recently launched models like the Pova 7, Pova 7 Pro, and Pova Curve in India. The Pova Curve came with a MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Ultimate processor, 64MP dual camera, backed by a 5500mAh battery, and 45W fast charging. With the upcoming Pova Slim 5G, Tecno seems ready to take on rivals like Samsung Galaxy S25 Slim in the thin smartphone category.

The Tecno Pova Slim 5G is expected to shake up the Indian budget smartphone market with its slim design, AI-powered features, and no-network calling support. If priced aggressively, it could become a strong option for those looking for a stylish and practical 5G phone.