Sunday, September 08, 2024
     
  Tecno Pova 6 Neo with AI-powered features set to launch on September 11: What to expect?

With a 108MP camera and new AI features, the Tecno Pova 6 Neo looks like a good device to launch in the Indian market under the budget segment.

Written By: Saumya Nigam @snigam04 New Delhi Updated on: September 08, 2024 18:46 IST
Tecno Pova 6 Neo
Image Source : TECNO Tecno Pova 6 Neo

Looking for a feature-packed smartphone at a budget price? Tecno is set to launch its highly anticipated Tecno Pova 6 Neo in India on September 11, 2024. With advanced AI features and a powerful camera setup, this 5G smartphone is designed to impress budget-conscious consumers. Here's everything you need to know.

Launch date and price

The Tecno Pova 6 Neo will make its debut on September 11 and is expected to be priced at around Rs 15,000. The phone is aimed at the budget segment, offering 5G connectivity and impressive features at a competitive price point. If you're in the market for a cost-effective smartphone with premium specs, this device could be an excellent option.

AI-powered features

Despite its affordable pricing, the Tecno Pova 6 Neo promises a range of AI-driven features. The phone is expected to come with an AI Suite, which includes exciting capabilities such as:

  • AIGC Portrait
  • AI Cutout
  • AI Magic Eraser
  • AI Artboard

These features are said to enhance photo editing, customization, and other tasks which will make it a smart choice for those who love mobile photography and creativity.

Display and performance

  • The Tecno Pova 6 Neo will feature a 6.78-inch Full HD+ display with a smooth 120Hz refresh rate, delivering a sharp and fluid visual experience. 
  • It is powered by the MediaTek Helio G99 processor, which ensures decent performance for daily tasks, gaming, and multitasking.
  • The smartphone is rumoured to come with 2 storage options: 
    • 128GB storage with 8GB RAM
    • 256GB storage with 8GB RAM
  • The smartphone runs on Android 14 operating system.

Camera setup: 108MP Triple camera smartphone 

  • One of the key highlights of the Tecno Pova 6 Neo is its 108MP triple camera setup. 
  • The device comes with a 108MP primary shooter, a 50MP secondary lens, and an 8MP sensor. 
  • The front-facing 32MP camera is perfect for capturing high-quality selfies and handling video calls. 

 

