Sony Pulse Elevate unveiled with first wireless gaming speakers for PS5, PC and more Sony entered the wireless gaming speaker market with Pulse Elevate speakers, designed for PS5, PlayStation Portal, PC, Mac and smartphones. Featuring PlayStation Link low-latency technology, a built-in mic, rechargeable battery, and portability, these speakers are set to bring immersive gaming.

New Delhi:

Sony, one of the leading names in the consumer goods category, has officially announced its first-ever wireless gaming speakers, which will be called the Pulse Elevate. These new audio accessories have been designed to deliver lifelike desktop audio and will work seamlessly with multiple devices, including the PlayStation 5 (commonly known as PS5), PlayStation Portal, PC, Mac, and even smartphones. With gaming audio becoming increasingly important in today's era, Sony has been aiming at expanding its Pulse lineup beyond headsets and provide gamers with a more immersive sound experience.

Key features and technology

The Sony Pulse Elevate wireless speakers will come equipped with a built-in microphone, which will enable players to engage in voice chats without the need for a separate headset. Sony has also integrated its proprietary PlayStation Link ultra-low latency technology, which ensures a smooth synchronisation between gameplay and sound. This makes the Pulse Elevate a great choice for both competitive gaming and casual entertainment.

Portable and rechargeable for flexible use

One of the major highlights of the upcoming Pulse Elevate is its built-in rechargeable battery, which makes the speakers portable and versatile. Users can enjoy high-quality audio not just at their computer desk but also in other areas of the home. Charging is made simple with the included docking stations, ensuring that the speakers are always ready for use. For gamers who often shift between setups, this portability adds a new level of convenience.

Availability and colour options

Sony has confirmed that the upcoming Pulse Elevate wireless gaming speakers will be launched next year (in 2026). Although the exact release date is yet to be announced, the company will be available in classic black and a limited white edition, and will be offered only “while supplies last.” Sony has also promised to share more launch details in the coming months (October 2025), building anticipation among PlayStation fans and audiophiles worldwide.