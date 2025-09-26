Realme GT 8 Pro to launch with Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5, R1 Graphics Chip and dual speakers The upcoming Realme GT 8 Pro is shaping up to be a power-packed flagship smartphone with the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 SoC, R1 graphics chip, 2K display, 200MP telephoto sensor, and dual symmetrical speakers.

New Delhi:

Realme has officially revealed key details of its upcoming Realme GT 8 Pro, which is set to debut in China this October (2025). The smartphone will be powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset, the company’s most powerful processor yet, launched at the Snapdragon Summit on September 25. Alongside this, Realme also confirmed the presence of a dedicated R1 graphics chip and dual symmetrical speakers, promising a flagship-level gaming and multimedia experience.

Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5: The Powerhouse Inside

The Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 is built on TSMC’s advanced 3nm N3P process with a 64-bit architecture. Qualcomm claims it delivers up to 23 per cent higher performance and 20 per cent better power efficiency when compared to its predecessor, the Snapdragon 8 Elite found in the current Realme GT 7 Pro. This means users can expect smoother multitasking, faster gaming, and better battery efficiency in the GT 8 Pro.

R1 Graphics chip for dual-core gaming

To complement the Snapdragon chip, Realme has added its dedicated R1 graphics chip, designed to enhance graphics rendering and deliver a dual-core gaming experience. This move makes the GT 8 Pro a performance-oriented device, aiming to attract mobile gamers and heavy users.

Dual symmetrical speakers for better sound

For audio enthusiasts, Realme confirmed that the GT 8 Pro will feature dual symmetrical speakers, which will provide a true stereo sound effect. This is expected to deliver a balanced soundstage and immersive multimedia experience, making it suitable for both entertainment and gaming.

Display and camera upgrades

The company has already confirmed that the GT 8 Pro will sport a 2K flat display, ensuring sharp visuals and vibrant colours. On the camera front, the smartphone is expected to launch with a 200MP periscope telephoto sensor as part of a triple rear camera setup, a huge leap for photography lovers. Reports also suggest that the device may come with a massive 7,000mAh battery, ensuring long-lasting performance on a single charge.