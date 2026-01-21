Sony India introduces VENICE Extension System Mini with VENICE 2 8K Sensor: Where to buy Sony VENICE Extension System Mini is a compact accessory for the VENICE 2 digital cinema camera that features the same 8K sensor in a smartphone-sized body. The new system is designed to give filmmakers greater creative freedom, especially for handheld, action, VR, and spatial content shoots.

New Delhi:

Sony India has rolled out the VENICE Extension System Mini (CBK-3621XS), their newest member in the premium gadget portfolio for the high-end CineAlta cinema camera line. It is built specifically for the VENICE 2 digital cinema camera, and if you are someone into filmmaking or content creation, then this gadget may help you to open up a bunch of new creative options.

VENICE 2’s 8K sensor: Mail highlight feature?

About the coolest feature of the Extension System Mini is that they have packed the VENICE 2’s 8K sensor into a body that’s way smaller than before—about 70 per cent smaller than the VENICE Extension System 2.

Compact yet powerful: think smartphone-sized. Even though it’s small, it feels tough and ready for action, so you can use it handheld, squeeze it into tight spots, or take it anywhere traditional cinema cameras become a pain.

Image quality: Sony did not cut corners on image quality, either. The Extension System Mini comes with a custom drop-in ND (Neutral Density) cartridge system, complete with nine glass ND filters. There is even a clear filter made just for the VENICE 2, so you get precise control over exposure without making your rig bulky or hard to handle.

Cinematic photography: Mounting and rigging got easier with the new CBK-3621XS. The cable that connects the Mini to the VENICE 2 camera is thinner, flexible and you can detach it, which makes it a lot less hassle when you’re setting up complicated shots. Plus, they have added more mounting points, so slapping on accessories or tweaking your setup for different projects just got simpler.

Stereoscopic Imaging: What is it?

One of the best parts of the new Extension System Mini is that it supports stereoscopic imaging. You can mount a couple of these right next to each other with a 64mm inter-axial distance, which is about the same as the space between your eyes. That’s a big deal for anyone shooting VR, spatial content, or VFX plates. And since it’s so compact, you can use a bunch of them together for immersive, multi-camera storytelling.

What are VENICE cameras used for?

The VENICE cameras already have a solid reputation – think Top Gun: Maverick, Avatar: The Way of Water, Formula 1, and more. This new Mini keeps that legacy going, letting creators use the VENICE 2 in places and ways that just weren’t possible before.