UP Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya's helicopter makes emergency landing at Lucknow Airport

Lucknow:

A major development has emerged involving Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya. His helicopter was forced to make an emergency landing at Chaudhary Charan Singh International Airport in Lucknow after a technical issue was detected mid-air. According to available information, Maurya was travelling by helicopter from Lucknow to Kaushambi for an official visit when the problem occurred.

Smoke reported inside the helicopter

Officials said the emergency landing was carried out after smoke suddenly filled the helicopter during the flight. Following the alert, the pilot immediately diverted the aircraft back to Lucknow and safely landed it at the airport. Sources from the Deputy Chief Minister's office confirmed that the decision to make the emergency landing was taken as a precaution to ensure the safety of everyone on board.

All passengers are safe

Authorities confirmed that Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya and all others aboard the helicopter are safe. No injuries have been reported. Officials are now expected to examine the helicopter to determine the exact cause of the malfunction that led to the emergency landing.

Where was Maurya heading?

Maurya was scheduled to reach Kaushambi by around 11:30 am for a series of official engagements. One of the key events on his schedule was the inauguration of the Saras Mahotsav near the Sheetla Devi Guest House in Kaushambi. Apart from the inaugural ceremony, the Deputy Chief Minister was also expected to interact with party office bearers. His itinerary further included meetings with departmental officials and on-site inspections of several development projects in the district.

