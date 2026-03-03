United Airlines flight makes emergency landing in Los Angeles due to engine fire, passengers evacuated | Video

Los Angeles:

A United Airlines flight was forced to make an emergency return shortly after takeoff from Los Angeles International Airport on Monday after an engine fire warning, reported CNN. United Flight 2127, bound for Newark Liberty International Airport, turned back and landed safely at LAX around 11:20 am local time after pilots shut down one of the aircraft's two engines following a fire alarm.

"We're getting fire indications still, so we are going to need to evacuate," one pilot told airport firefighters in radio signals captured by the website LiveATC.net.

According to Fox News, the airline said none of the 256 passengers and 12 crew members on board the Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner jet were injured. The FAA didn't specify the issue with the left engine.

Here's the video

Video footage from the scene shows smoke billowing from one of the aircraft’s engines as firefighters sprayed water to contain the situation.

The plane came to a halt on a taxiway shortly after leaving the runway, following which passengers were evacuated using emergency slides and mobile stairs. Visuals showed travellers moving across the tarmac past other aircraft as emergency crews secured the area.

Probe on

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said the incident is under investigation.

United Airlines said all passengers were taken by bus to a terminal, and an alternate aircraft was arranged to fly them to their destination. “We are grateful to our pilots and flight attendants for their quick actions to keep our customers safe,” the airline said in a statement.

Also Read: US urges Americans to 'immediately leave' over a dozen Middle Eastern countries, including Israel

Also Read: Several US warplanes crashed in Kuwait, Iranian media releases picture of pilot of downed F15