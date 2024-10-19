Samsung to redesign camera module after two years with Galaxy A36 5G

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Samsung Galaxy smartphone camera

Samsung is set to implement a significant design change for its upcoming smartphone, the Galaxy A36 5G, following two years of consistent design. A CAD render has emerged, showcasing the new design. The Galaxy A36 5G will serve as an upgraded model of the Galaxy A35 5G, featuring a redesigned camera module. Here are all the details you need to know.

Design Changes

The render, shared by OnLeaks, indicates that there will be no alterations to the front panel, which retains a centre-aligned punch-hole camera design. However, the rear camera module will receive a new design: a vertically aligned triple camera within a pill-shaped module, differing from previous Samsung models released in the last two years.

Additionally, the overall physical design of the phone remains largely the same, with no changes to the flash LED light or the volume and power buttons compared to the Galaxy A35 5G. It is anticipated that the Galaxy A36 5G may include an in-display fingerprint sensor.

Expected Features

The upcoming Galaxy A36 5G is projected to have a thinner body than its predecessor. It is expected to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 processor, with options for 6GB or 8GB of RAM. Internal storage may range from 128GB to 256GB, and can potentially be expanded using a microSD card. Currently, there is limited information available regarding any additional features.

Overview of Samsung Galaxy A35 5G

The Galaxy A35 5G is equipped with a 6.60-inch display and an Exynos processor. It offers configurations of 8GB RAM alongside 128GB or 256GB of internal storage. The device features a 5,000mAh battery supported by 25W USB Type-C charging. The camera system includes a triple rear setup: a 50MP main camera, 8MP secondary camera, and a 5MP third camera, while the front-facing camera is 13MP, suitable for selfies and video calls.

ALSO READ: Tecno Phantom V Fold 2, featuring a 50MP triple rear camera setup, to arrive in India soon