Tecno Phantom V Fold 2, featuring a 50MP triple rear camera setup, to arrive in India soon

Tecno is all set to launch a new foldable smartphone in India. The upcoming Tecno Phantom V Fold 2 5G will launch in the country soon. The smartphone has already made its global debut on September 13. Some of the key highlights of the upcoming smartphone include MediaTek Dimensity chipset, AMOLED display, and 50-megapixel camera. The company has teased the launch of the smartphone via an X (formerly Twitter) post. Here are all the details you need to know.

Tecno Phantom V Fold 2 5G India launch

Tecno Mobile India announced in a post on X (formerly Twitter) that the Tecno Phantom V Fold 5G has sold out on Amazon. The company noted that this development does not conclude the situation, indicating that further updates may follow, potentially regarding the introduction of the Tecno Phantom V Fold 2 in India.

The pricing of the handset in India is currently not disclosed. It is anticipated that the device will share similar specifications with its global counterpart.

Tecno Phantom V Fold 2 5G specifications

The Tecno Phantom V Fold 2 5G global variant features a sleek outer 6.42-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with a resolution of 1,080 x 2,550 pixels, complemented by a stunning 7.85-inch 2K+ AMOLED screen on the inside, boasting a resolution of 2,000 x 2,296 pixels. It is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9000+ chipset, paired with an impressive 12GB of RAM and 512GB of internal storage.

In terms of photography, the device is equipped with a triple rear camera system, which includes a 50-megapixel primary lens, a 50-megapixel portrait lens, and a 50-megapixel ultrawide sensor. Additionally, it features dual 32-megapixel cameras for selfie enthusiasts.

The Tecno Phantom V Fold 2 5G is supported by a robust 5,750mAh battery, featuring 70W Ultra Charge and 15W wireless charging capabilities. For connectivity, it offers 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6E, and Bluetooth 5.3. The device also includes a range of sensors such as an accelerometer, gyroscope, ambient light sensor, proximity sensor, hall sensor, e-compass, and flicker sensor.

