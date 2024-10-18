Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra gets Rs 20,000 discount: Here's where to buy

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra

If you're planning to buy a flagship smartphone, now is the perfect time. Amazon is currently hosting the Great Indian Festival sale on its platform, offering significant discounts on various flagship smartphones. This year's flagship, the Samsung Galaxy S24, is available with a substantial discount. Amazon is also providing bank discounts and exchange offers to further reduce the price of the smartphone. Here are all the details you need to know.

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra discount

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra was launched in India on January 18 this year. It was available at Rs 1,29,999 during its launch. The smartphone is currently with a 10 percent discount during the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale. Interested buyers can get it for Rs 1,21,999.

In addition to this, Amazon is offering a flat Rs 12,000 instant discount on all bank card transactions. These offers will reduce the effective price of the smartphone to Rs 1,09,999.

Furthermore, buyers can also exchange their old smartphone for the new Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra to further reduce the price of the flagship smartphone.

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra specifications

The Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra features a stunning 6.8-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display, boasting a 120 Hz refresh rate and an impressive peak brightness of 2,500 nits. Powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, it offers options of up to 12 GB of RAM and 1 TB of expandable storage. The device is equipped with a 5,000 mAh battery that supports 45W fast charging.

On the rear, the camera system includes an extraordinary 200 MP primary lens, a 12 MP ultra-wide lens, and a 10 MP lens with 3x optical zoom. The front camera is 12 MP. Additionally, the Galaxy S24 Ultra comes with an S Pen, promises four more Android updates, and provides five years of security patches.

ALSO READ: Samsung Galaxy A16 5G with 5MP ultra-wide camera priced under Rs 20,999 launched in India