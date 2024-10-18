Samsung Galaxy A16 5G with 5MP ultra-wide camera priced under Rs 20,999 launched in India

Follow us on Image Source : SAMSUNG Samsung Galaxy A16 5G

Samsung has launched a new Galaxy smartphone in India. The newly launched Samsung Galaxy A16 5G comes with the assurance of six generations of software updates and six years of security updates. Some of its key features include a 6.7-inch display with a 90Hz refresh rate, IP54 dust and water resistance rating, MediaTek Dimensity 6300 SoC, and more. Here are all the details you need to know about the newly launched Samsung Galaxy A16 5G.

Samsung Galaxy A16 5G India price and availability

The Samsung Galaxy A16 5G is available in two configurations: the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant is priced at Rs. 18,999, while the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage model retails for Rs. 20,999. It comes in an array of colours including Blue Black, Gold, and Light Green.

The phone will be on sale through Samsung.com, Amazon, Flipkart, and other retail platforms. Additionally, customers using Axis and SBI credit cards can enjoy savings of up to Rs. 1,000 on their purchase.

Samsung Galaxy A16 5G specifications

The Samsung Galaxy A16 5G is equipped with a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 processor, 8GB of RAM, and offers up to 256GB of storage, which can be expanded to 1TB via a microSD card. This device is confirmed to receive six OS upgrades and six years of security updates.

It features a 6.7-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. In terms of photography, the Galaxy A16 5G boasts a triple rear camera setup: a 50-megapixel primary lens, a 5-megapixel ultra-wide sensor, and a 2-megapixel macro lens. For selfies, it is outfitted with a 13-megapixel front camera.

With a thickness of just 7.9mm, this model is slimmer than its 8.4mm predecessors and features an IP54-certified build for added durability. It also incorporates Samsung's Knox Vault security feature and comes with Samsung Wallet, which supports Tap and Pay functionality through NFC (Near Field Communication).

The device is powered by a 5,000mAh battery with 25W charging support, promising up to 2.5 days of playback time on a single charge.

