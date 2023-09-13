Samsung is on course to attain net zero emissions by 2050, demonstrating strong sustainability progress

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Samsung

As the first anniversary of Samsung's release of its mid-to-long-term environmental management strategy approaches, the South Korean tech giant has declared that it is firmly on track to achieve net-zero emissions across its entire company by 2050.

Last September, Samsung unveiled its New Environmental Strategy, which outlined a roadmap for achieving net-zero emissions within its Device eXperience (DX) division, encompassing its mobile and home appliances business, by 2030. The company also committed to reaching net-zero emissions at the corporate level, including its chip Device Solutions (DS) division, by 2050.

Recent reports indicate that Samsung has made significant strides in its sustainability efforts. According to its 2023 sustainability report released in June, the company's use of renewable energy increased by an impressive 65 per cent in the past year, reaching a total of 8,704 gigawatt hours.

Notably, the DX division led the charge with a transition rate of 93 per cent, while the DS division achieved a 23 per cent transition rate, and the companywide rate stood at 31 per cent. In 2020, Samsung successfully transitioned to 100 per cent renewable energy in the United States, Europe, and China. Last year, it achieved the same milestone at all DX division business sites in South Korea and manufacturing facilities in Vietnam, India, and Brazil.

Furthermore, Samsung announced a significant reduction of 10.16 million tons of carbon dioxide emissions compared to business-as-usual levels, marking a 59 per cent increase from the previous year. The company has also prioritized the use of recycled and recyclable materials, incorporating 98,826 tons of plastic with recycled resin last year, achieving a utilization rate of 14 per cent, and collecting a staggering 600,502 tons of electronic waste.

Samsung is committed to expanding the use of renewable resins in all its plastic products by 50 per cent by 2030, with the ultimate goal of reaching 100 per cent by 2050. In addition to these efforts, the company joined the RE100 initiative, a global corporate endeavour focused on transitioning to 100 per cent renewable electricity.

Looking ahead, Samsung has plans to improve the energy efficiency of its top seven best-selling products, including smartphones, washers, and air conditioners, by an impressive 30 per cent. These sustainability initiatives underscore Samsung's commitment to environmental responsibility and its determination to play a pivotal role in addressing the global climate challenge.

