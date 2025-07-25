Samsung Galaxy S26 Edge may be slimmer than S25, yet pack a bigger battery: Leaks Samsung is reportedly working on making the Galaxy S26 Edge slimmer than the current S25 Edge, which is already the thinnest Galaxy S phone. Despite a thinner design, the upcoming model is expected to include a larger battery, possibly using advanced silicon-carbon technology.

New Delhi:

Samsung is gearing up to launch its next flagship series, and early leaks suggest that the Galaxy S26 Edge may set a new record for its thinness. The S25 Edge, which was launched this year, in May, is just 5.8mm thick, and will make it Samsung’s slimmest Galaxy S device yet.

A known tipster named Ice Universe has claimed that the upcoming Galaxy S26 Edge might feature the slimmest phone ever under the series.

Battery upgrade using new technology

Despite the thinner design, Samsung reportedly plans to fit a larger battery into the Galaxy S26 Edge. The tip hints at the use of new battery material technology, likely pointing towards silicon-carbon cells. This advanced battery tech could allow a higher capacity without increasing the phone’s size or weight.

This move addresses one of the main complaints with the Galaxy S25 Edge, which is limited to a 3,900mAh battery, which is smaller than the 4,000mAh cell in the regular Galaxy S25.

Galaxy S25 Edge: A quick recap

The Galaxy S25 Edge was launched in India in May, at a price tag of Rs 1,09,999 for the 12GB RAM and 256GB storage variant. It features:

The smartphone runs on the Android 15 operating system, which is based on One UI 7 It comes with a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy chipset For photography, it supports a dual rear camera setup with 200MP + 12MP ultrawide On the front, it has a 12MP selfie shooter for video conferencing So far, the device comes with an ultra-slim design (158.2×75.6×5.8mm) It weighs 163 grams

What to expect from Galaxy S26 Edge

If Samsung successfully integrates a larger battery without compromising on thinness, the Galaxy S26 Edge could solve one of the biggest drawbacks of its predecessor. More leaks are expected in the coming months as the flagship heads closer to launch.