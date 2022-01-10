Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G set to launch today: All you must know

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G

Samsung India has announced that they are going to unveil the expected Galaxy S21 FE 5G smartphone in India today. The tech giant from South Korea has mentioned that the new Galaxy phone is the successor to the existing Galaxy S20 FE 5G.

The new Galaxy S21 FE 5G smartphone is expected to come packed with a triple rear camera and will feature a 120Hz AMOLED display. The new smartphone is expected to come will up to 256GB of onboard storage, which is yet to be confirmed.

The new Galaxy S21 FE 5G smartphone is expected to be priced above INR 50,000. Although Samsung has not yet confirmed anything related to the pricing and the availability of the smartphone, we speculate the expected price in India, on the basis of Galaxy S21 FE 5G’s UK launch which was priced at GBP 699 (roughly Rs. 70,400) for the 128GB storage variant the handset was priced for GBP 749 (roughly Rs. 75,400) for the 256GB option. The phone is also expected to come in a number of unique colour variants like Lavender, Graphite, Olive, and White.

The global variant of Galaxy S21 FE 5G states that the upcoming handset runs on Android 12 OS and is layered with One UI 4 over the top. Featuring a 6.4-inch full-HD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display, the handset is powered by 120Hz octa-core SoC and carries 128GB and 256GB of onboard storage options. The handset comes in 2 variants- 6GB and 8GB RAM options. The major highlight in the international variant of Galaxy S21 FE 5G comes with a triple rear camera setup- a 12-megapixel primary camera with an f/1.8 wide-angle lens, another 12-megapixel wide-angle snapper and an 8-megapixel telephoto shooter.

In the front, the handset sports a 32-megapixel selfie camera with an f/2.2 lens.

Supporting a Type-C USB port, the upcoming handset is expected to come with a fingerprint sensor and is packed with a 4,500mAh battery.