Samsung earbuds explode in woman's ear: Are you at risk?

A concerning incident involving Samsung's TWS earbuds has recently been reported. A woman in Turkey lost her hearing due to the explosion of her earbuds. This has raised significant concerns for the millions of wireless earbud users worldwide. The use of earbuds and wearable devices has been on the rise, with many incorporating them into their daily routines for tasks like phone calls, work, conferences, and entertainment.

The incident was reported on the Samsung Turkey community forum, where a user shared that his girlfriend was using Galaxy Buds FE when they suddenly exploded, resulting in her loss of hearing. The user reached out to Samsung for assistance but was disappointed with the company's response. Samsung asked for detailed information about the incident and offered a replacement for the earbuds, leaving the user dissatisfied.

Samsung's response

In response, Samsung issued a statement stating that they investigated the exploded earbuds and found no definitive reason for the explosion. This has heightened concerns among earbud users worldwide, with many criticising Samsung on social media and urging the company to take this incident seriously for the safety of its customers.

Similar to smartphones and other electronic devices, earbuds also use lithium-ion batteries, typically ranging from 35mAh to 50mAh. Although Samsung's investigation did not reveal a specific cause for the explosion, the electric circuits in earbuds can potentially lead to issues.

As a precaution, users are advised to check for excessive heat in the earbuds before use, as it could indicate a short circuit. Additionally, while most earbuds are marketed as waterproof or water-resistant, any leakage could pose a risk of short-circuiting.

