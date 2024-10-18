Sam Altman's rebranded Worldcoin, expands its iris-scanning cryptocurrency project

Follow us on Image Source : REUTERS Sam Altman

Worldcoin, a cryptocurrency project started by Sam Altman, CEO of OpenAI, announced on Thursday that it is rebranding itself as World Network. The company is increasing its efforts to scan the irises of people around the world using special devices called "orbs." The main product being offered is called the World ID, which the company describes as a “digital passport.” This ID helps prove that someone is a real person and not an AI chatbot.

At an event in San Francisco, World Network introduced a new version of its iris-scanning orb, which now includes better connectivity and improved privacy and security features. They also shared plans to make it easier for people to access these orbs through dedicated retail locations and a partnership with a delivery service in Latin America named Rappi.

How to get a World ID?

To get a World ID, individuals need to participate in an in-person iris scan using the orb, which looks like a silver ball about the size of a bowling ball. Once the scan confirms that a person is genuine, they receive their World ID. As an incentive, some people in certain countries are given a cryptocurrency token called WLD when they sign up.

What is the purpose of World ID?

World IDs are being promoted as essential in a world where AI chatbots, like ChatGPT, can communicate in ways that sound very human. These IDs could help distinguish between real people and AI online.

The company behind World Network is called Tools for Humanity and has offices in San Francisco and Erlangen, Germany. Since the project began in July 2023, over 6.9 million people have signed up to have their irises scanned.

However, the initiative has faced criticism from privacy advocates regarding how it collects, stores, and uses personal data. Earlier this year, both Spain and Portugal temporarily banned the project, while Argentina and Britain are currently reviewing it.

