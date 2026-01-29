Redmi Turbo 5, Turbo 5 Max launching on January 29 with 9000mAh battery and MediaTek chips Redmi Turbo 5 and Redmi Turbo 5 Max is launching in China today, and the device will be known for the upgraded performance, MediaTek Dimensity chipsets and gigantic 9000mAh battery. On the same day, Redmi will also unveil the Redmi Note 15 Pro series in India.

New Delhi:

Redmi’s getting ready to drop two new phones in China—the Redmi Turbo 5 and Turbo 5 Max—on January 29. They’re pitching these as performance beasts, and from the teasers, it looks like they’re going all out: big batteries, fast MediaTek chips, and a sleek, high-end design.

That same day, by the way, Redmi’s also rolling out the Note 15 Pro and Note 15 Pro Plus in India. So, if you’re into Redmi, mark your calendar. January 29 is going to be busy.

Let’s talk about the Turbo 5 first. It’s got a 6.59-inch 2K AMOLED display from Samsung, so you get sharp, vibrant visuals—great for gaming or binge-watching. Inside, it runs on the MediaTek Dimensity 8500-Ultra chip, with fast LPDDR5X Ultra RAM and UFS 4.1 storage. Translation? Smooth multitasking and quick app launches. The phone comes wrapped in a metal frame with a 2.5D glass back, and you can pick it up in either orange or silver.

Redmi’s also bragging about its new cooling tech. The “3D Ice-Sealed Circulation Cooling Pump” supposedly cools three times better than the old vapor chamber systems, so you can push the phone hard without worrying about overheating. On top of that, it’s stacked with protection—IP66, IP68, IP69, and IP69K ratings. Basically, it can handle dust, water, and even high-pressure jets.

Now, the battery. The Turbo 5 packs a huge 7,560mAh cell and supports 100W wired fast charging. You can even use it to charge other devices with 27W wired reverse charging. Pretty handy if your earbuds or another phone need a top-up.

The Turbo 5 Max takes things up another notch: a massive 9,000mAh battery—one of the biggest Redmi’s ever put in a phone. It also steps up to the MediaTek Dimensity 9500s chip, so it’s clearly built for people who want serious power and endurance.

As for price, the Turbo 5 should land around CNY 2,000 in China, which is about Rs 26,450 if you do a quick conversion. No word yet if the Turbo series is coming to India, though.

Meanwhile, the Note 15 Pro series arrives in India the same day. The Note 15 Pro features the Dimensity 7400-Ultra chip and a 6.83-inch 1.5K AMOLED display. It even supports up to a 120Hz refresh rate and a super-responsive 2560Hz touch sampling rate when you switch on Game Turbo mode.

So, whether you’re in China or India, Redmi fans have a lot to look forward to at the end of January.