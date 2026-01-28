Oppo K15 series India launch teased; Flipkart microsite goes live ahead of debut Oppo has officially teased the arrival of a new K series smartphone in India, widely expected to debut as the Oppo K15 series. A Flipkart microsite has gone live, confirming online availability and hinting at the phone’s design, with the launch likely to happen soon.

New Delhi:

Oppo, one of the leading brands, has been dropping hints about a new K series phone, which is expected to launch in the Indian market soon. As per the leaks, the device will be the successor of last year’s Oppo K13. Although the company announced the news yesterday (28 January), it stayed quiet on the exact model name or launch date.

But, as per the people in the industry who keep track of Oppo’s usual release rhythm, they are expecting it to be a new phone to land as part of the Oppo K15 series. That probably means we will see a regular Oppo K15 and a more budget-friendly K15x.

Oppo K15 on Flipkart

Oppo just put up a dedicated page for the new K series on Flipkart, so that you could buy it online when it is launched. The page even shows some of the design highlights of the upcoming device, like:

You will get a sneak peek at a dual rear camera inside a pill-shaped module, along with an LED flash.

The handset got a flat back and flat sides, which seems to be the style these days for mid-range phones.

So, what’s to expect in the K15 series?

Oppo has not yet dropped the official name, but we are expecting it to be the 15 series lineup. The next step after the K13 series that came out in 2025.

If Oppo sticks to its usual playbook, expect more than one model to cover different price points. The focus? Performance, battery life, and fast charging—the same things that made the earlier K phones stand out.

Quick refresher: the Oppo K13 5G launched in India in April 2025, starting at Rs. 17,999 for the 8GB/128GB version. It came with a 6.7-inch Full-HD+ AMOLED display, a 120 Hz refresh rate, and up to 1,200 nits brightness. Under the hood, it ran on the Snapdragon 6 Gen 4 and packed a huge 7,000mAh battery with 80W fast charging.

The cheaper Oppo K13x 5G showed up in June 2025 for Rs. 11,999. That one had a 6.67-inch LCD, still with a 120 Hz refresh rate and 1,000 nits brightness. It used the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chip and had a 6,000 mAh battery with 45W wired charging.

Now with the teasers and Flipkart page live, it looks like the Oppo K15 series is about to drop in India any day now. Oppo should announce the specs, prices, and launch date pretty soon.

