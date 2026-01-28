Apple iPhone 18 price leak hints minimal hike, may cost close to iPhone 17 series Apple may avoid a major price hike for the iPhone 18 series despite rising component costs. According to analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, Apple could keep entry-level pricing close to the iPhone 17 to remain competitive and attract price-conscious buyers.

New Delhi:

Many might feel that it is very early to discuss the iPhone 18 price, but people are already discussing and speculating about the most important thing for the upcoming device. Apple has a habit of keeping iPhone prices pretty steady from year to year, even as tech gets better and manufacturing costs climb. There’s been some worry lately that pricier components would force Apple to raise prices a lot this time, but some fresh info from an analyst suggests there is not much to panic.

Apple looks set to hold the line on iPhone 18 prices

Ming-Chi Kuo, who’s made a name for himself tracking Apple, says the company is planning to keep iPhone 18 prices about the same as last year. Apple wants to launch the new phones—expected in the second half of 2026—without a big price jump. That’s pretty smart, marketing-wise. People are more sensitive to price these days, and Apple knows keeping the starting price steady helps it hold onto buyers in big markets like India.

But rising chip and memory costs are not making it easy

Apple is trying to keep prices flat, but it’s not all smooth sailing. The new A20 chip is on the way, and it’s going to cost more to make. Apple’s chip partner, TSMC, is dealing with massive demand for advanced chips, thanks to the boom in AI and GPU-powered tech.

That’s driving up costs across the board. On top of that, memory prices keep climbing because of supply issues, and Kuo says Apple now has to haggle with suppliers every quarter. Memory alone could get 10–25 per cent more expensive through 2026.

Apple might eat the extra costs

Instead of just charging customers more, Apple could decide to take the hit itself, at least for now. By locking in supply early and accepting slimmer margins, they can keep prices in check and stay ahead of the competition. Plus, Apple’s services—like subscriptions and digital content—are bringing in more money, so they’ve got some extra cushion to make up for thinner hardware profits.

Do not rule out higher prices for more storage

Even if the base model keeps its price, Apple might still bump up the cost for higher storage options. That’s a move they’ve used before. It lets them promote an “unchanged” starting price, but they still boost their average sale when people go for more storage.

What to expect: iPhone 18 priced like iPhone 17

For some perspective, the iPhone 17 started at USD 799 in the US and Rs 82,999 in India—and that included more storage than before. If Apple sticks to this playbook, the iPhone 18’s base price should be right in line with the iPhone 17. That’s good news, especially for buyers in India.