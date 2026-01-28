Google improves AI search experience by making AI overviews and AI mode more Seamless Google has rolled out new updates to its AI-powered Search features by integrating the Gemini 3 model across AI Overviews and AI Mode. The company is also simplifying the transition between standard search results, AI Overviews, and AI Mode, making it easier for users to ask follow-up questions.

New Delhi:

Google, a tech giant with leading search engine, has just made finding out and researching things with artificial intelligence, which has levelled up, much smoother than ever before. They have now rolled out two big upgrades to make it easier for people to use AI Overviews and AI Mode.

Google’s Gemini 3 AI model

Now, both features run on Google’s Gemini 3 AI model. Before, only AI Mode used Gemini 3, while AI Overviews worked off an older system. By putting everything under one roof, Google gives everyone the same quality, no matter if you’re skimming a quick summary or digging into a long back-and-forth with the AI. Google says this change boosts accuracy, makes the AI’s reasoning sharper, and lets it give deeper answers.

Awkward jump from AI Overviews to AI Mode

They have also fixed something that used to bug a lot of people: the awkward jump from AI Overviews to AI Mode. Before, you had to tap around a bit—hit the AI Mode tab or tap “Dive deeper in AI Mode” after you got a summary. This got repetitive if you had lots of follow-up questions.

AI Overview, and a text box pops up

Now, it’s simpler. Hit “Show More” in an AI Overview, and a text box pops up at the bottom. You can type your next question right there, press enter, and you’re instantly in AI Mode with a fresh answer—no extra steps, no repeated info. It just feels more natural.

When are we going to receive the new updates?

These updates are rolling out everywhere across the world where Google Search is majorly used. Although it could take a few days before everyone sees them – specifically in India. The news surfaced right after Google added Personal Intelligence features to AI Mode, showing they are serious about making search more personal and just plain smarter.

