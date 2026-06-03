Ranveer Singh gets relief as film workers' body withdraws non-cooperation action

New Delhi:

The Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) has officially withdrawn its non-cooperation directive against actor Ranveer Singh, bringing a significant development in the ongoing dispute surrounding his exit from Don 3.

In a press release issued on June 3, FWICE said the decision was taken after a series of discussions and deliberations, as well as the intervention of the Indian Motion Picture Producers' Association (IMPPA). The federation said it believed the matter should now move towards an "amicable resolution" in the interest of maintaining harmony and unity within the entertainment industry.

Announcing the withdrawal of the directive with immediate effect, FWICE stated that disputes within the fraternity should be resolved through dialogue and mutual understanding rather than prolonged conflict. "The Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) has withdrawn its non-cooperation stance against actor Ranveer Singh," the body said.

The organisation also revealed that discussions on the matter are still ongoing with various producers' bodies. At the same time, it appealed to the actor to participate in efforts aimed at resolving the issue. "We respectfully appeal to Ranveer Singh to cooperate in finding a solution to this issue," FWICE said.

The latest development comes just a day after Ranveer Singh sent a legal notice to the film workers' body, seeking the withdrawal of the non-cooperation directive issued against him. Addressing the media, FWICE chief advisor Ashoke Pandit confirmed that the federation had received the legal communication and would respond through the appropriate legal channels. "The legal letter came to us yesterday and it was requesting us to remove the non-cooperation directive," Pandit said.

He further added, "We appeal to Ranveer to come and sit with us and find a solution. We celebrate his stardom... We don't have any authority to ban anyone. We are hopeful that there will be a positive reaction from Ranveer."

FWICE also clarified that it would respond to Ranveer Singh's legal notice through the proper legal process. In its official statement, the federation thanked IMPPA for its intervention and efforts in helping resolve the matter, stressing that the film industry thrives on mutual respect, collaboration and solidarity among its stakeholders.

The controversy began after Ranveer Singh's exit from Farhan Akhtar's Don 3, a move that eventually led to FWICE issuing the non-cooperation directive against the actor. The issue sparked debate within the film industry, with several celebrities and industry figures weighing in on the matter over the past few weeks.

Also read: Kangana Ranaut backs Ranveer Singh after FWICE's ban in Don 3 row: 'It's impossible not to make enemies...'