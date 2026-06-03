Kangana Ranaut backs Ranveer Singh after FWICE's ban in Don 3 row: 'It's impossible not to make enemies...'

New Delhi:

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh has been in the news lately due to the controversy surrounding Farhan Akhtar's Don 3 following his alleged exit from the project. The issue escalated after the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) issued a non-cooperation directive against the actor, sparking a wider debate within the film industry.

Several celebrities have since come out in support of Ranveer Singh. Now, Kangana Ranaut has also reacted to the matter and backed the actor. Here's what she had to say about Ranveer Singh and the non-cooperation directive issued against him.

Kangana Ranaut reacts to Ranveer Singh's Don 3 row

At the trailer launch event of Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata, Kangana Ranaut addressed the media and extended her support to the actor, saying, "I've been banned by everybody. Jab aapki haisiyat badhti hai toh aapke dushman bhi badhte hain. Toh aisa toh nahi ho sakta ki aapki haisiyat badhe aur aapke dushman na badhe. Toh unko yeh sochna chahiye ki unki kya haisiyat hai. (When your stature grows, your enemies grow as well. It is not possible for your stature to increase without attracting opponents. So, he should look at it this way and realise how far he has come and what standing he has achieved.)

She also added, "It's impossible not to make enemies when you are successful. Today, Ranveer Singh should think about what he has achieved in his career. In life, when a person moves forward, they will face numerous obstacles. You cannot always have a smooth ride. I have faced the same thing, but I am still doing fine. It doesn't matter. It will be fine eventually."

Kangana Ranaut's upcoming film

Kangana Ranaut will be next seen in Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata. The makers recently released the trailer, which shows the extraordinary bravery displayed by hospital staff during the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks. The film is based on the Mumbai attacks and is directed and written by Manoj Tapadia. Produced under Kangana's banner Manikarnika Films, it also features Girija Oak and Smita Tambe in key roles. The movie is slated to hit the big screens on June 12, 2026.

Also Read: Ranveer Singh sends legal notice to FWICE over 'non-cooperation directive' in Don 3 row: Reports