Motorola Edge 70 Fusion design renders leak ahead of launch: Key features surface online Motorola Edge 70 Fusion design renders have leaked online, revealing a familiar look with minor refinements over its predecessor. The upcoming smartphone is expected to feature a curved AMOLED display, Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 chipset, a massive 7,000mAh battery, and improved durability.

New Delhi:

Motorola is gearing up to launch the Edge 70 Fusion, the follow-up to last year’s Edge 60 Fusion. Although the company has not made anything official yet, the new online leak renders have given us some insights into what’s on the way.

What is new in Edge 90 Fusion

The upcoming Edge 70 Fusion does not mess with the overall look. It will stick closely to the design of the 60 Fusion, so Motorola seems more interested in upgrading what’s inside than changing the outside.

A familiar look but a bit sharper

According to Ytechb, the leaks show the Edge 70 Fusion in two colours: a light blue called ‘Country Air’ and a classic black called ‘Silhouette’.

The handset comes with a curved display, thin bezels, and a centred hole-punch selfie camera—basically, the same vibe as the last model. But rumour has it Motorola might add more colours at launch, like Blue Surf, Orient Blue, and Sporting Green, so there’s more choice this time around.

Talking about the photography angle, the device comes with a square camera module on the rear end, which looks similar to the Edge 60 Fusion’s camera, but now the module sits a bit away from the phone’s edges.

Inside, there are three camera sensors and an LED flash. The Motorola “batwing” logo sits right in the middle, and the back panel looks textured—kind of like nylon or linen—for a more premium feel.

Motorola Edge 70 Fusion design renders: Expectations

Although nothing has surfaced on the official site of the company, according to the tipsters, Edge 70 Fusion is coming soon. The device is expected to have a solid performance for a mid-range phone.

Along with that, the device will feature:

A 6.78-inch AMOLED display with 1.5K resolution and a super-smooth 144 Hz refresh rate.

Having strong gaming or streaming capabilities fitting the requirements.

The device will be powered by the Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 chip

It will come with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage.

Motorola further promises three years of Android OS updates, which is a big deal if you like to keep your handset up-to-date.

Cameras, battery, and durability: On the camera front, the Edge 70 Fusion is said to come with a 50MP Sony Lytia main camera and a 32MP selfie camera.

Battery: the device will be backed by a 7,000mAh battery with 68W fast charging. That’s one of the biggest batteries which you will find in this price range, claim the tipsters.

For durability, the phone is expected to have IP68 and IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance, along with MIL-STD-810H certification. Basically, it should handle whatever life throws at it.

Price and where to buy it?

The Edge 70 Fusion will replace the Edge 60 Fusion, which launched in India last year at Rs. 22,999 for the 8GB + 256GB storage model.

With all these upgrades – bigger battery, new chipset, better durability, and protection – a slight price hike doesn’t seem to harm anyone; rather, Motorola is looking to keep it competitive for the mid-range crowd.