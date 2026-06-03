Delhi Malviya Nagar fire: Hotel owners identified, multiple properties of partners under lens

New Delhi:

As investigators intensify their probe into the devastating Delhi’s Malviya Nagar fire that claimed at least 21 lives, sources have identified one of the owner of Flourish Stay B&B restaurant as Lokesh Bajaj. According to sources, the hotel was being operated by three partners. Investigators are now examining the ownership structure, management practices and compliance records of the establishment as part of the ongoing inquiry. Sources further indicated that the partners associated with the property are believed to own and operate several other hotels and guest houses across Delhi.

Detailed investigation on

Police and other investigating agencies have launched a detailed examination of the hotel's operations, including fire safety arrangements, permissions, emergency preparedness measures and compliance with mandatory regulations.

Officials are also looking into whether any negligence or violations contributed to the scale of the tragedy.

Delhi Malviya Nagar fire

The fire broke out on Wednesday morning at Flourish Stay B&B Restaurant, a multi-storey property located in South Delhi's Hauz Rani area of Malviya Nagar. The Delhi Fire Service received information about the blaze at around 9:45 am, following which multiple fire tenders and rescue teams were rushed to the spot.

At least 21 people lost their lives in the incident, while several others were rescued and shifted to hospitals for treatment. While the exact cause of the fire is yet to be officially confirmed, preliminary findings suggest that a short circuit may have triggered the blaze.

Investigators are examining the building's electrical systems and other technical aspects to establish the cause of the fire.

PM announces compensation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed grief over the loss of lives and conveyed condolences to the families of the victims. The Prime Minister's Office announced an ex-gratia payment of Rs 2 lakh from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund for the next of kin of each deceased person.

Those injured in the incident will receive Rs 50,000 as financial assistance.

Also Read: Six rooms licensed, 25 built: How a hotel turned deathtrap for 21 people in Delhi's Malviya Nagar