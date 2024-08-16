Redmi A3x launched in India starting at Rs 6,999: Check specifications, availability

Follow us on Image Source : REDMI Redmi A3x

Redmi has launched a new budget smartphone in India. The newly launched Redmi A3x is now listed on Amazon India's website. It is powered by Unisoc T603 processor, 6.71-inch dot drop display, 5000mAh battery, and more. The smartphone was initially unveiled in Pakistan in May this year and is now available for sale in India. Here are all the details you need to know about the newly launched Redmi A3x.

Redmi A3x India price and availability

The Redmi A3x comes in four colors: Midnight Black, Ocean Green, Olive Green, and Starry White. It is priced at Rs. 6,999 for the 3GB + 64GB option and Rs. 7,999 for the 4GB + 128GB variant. Interested buyers in India can purchase the phone from Amazon and the Xiaomi India website.

Redmi A3x specifications

The Redmi A3x features a 6.71-inch HD+ (720 x 1,650 pixels) LCD Dot Drop display with a refresh rate of up to 90Hz, a brightness level of 500 nits, and Corning Gorilla Glass protection.

Under the hood, the phone is equipped with a Unisoc T603 chipset paired with up to 4GB of LPDDR4X RAM, expandable virtually up to 8GB. It also supports up to 128GB of eMMC 5.1 onboard storage, which can be expanded to up to 1TB via a microSD card. The device runs on Android 14-based HyperOS and is guaranteed to receive two major Android upgrades and three years of security updates.

In terms of photography, the Redmi A3x is equipped with a dual rear camera setup comprising of an 8-megapixel primary sensor, while the front houses a 5-megapixel sensor.

Powering the device is a 5,000mAh battery with support for 10W wired charging via a USB Type-C port. Additionally, the phone offers 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.4, and GPS connectivity, and features a 3.5mm audio jack. Security features include a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and AI face unlock. The dimensions of the handset are 168.4 x 76.3 x 8.3mm.

ALSO READ: Realme 13 Pro Plus review: A gaming and multitasking beast? Find out here