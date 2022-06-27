Follow us on Image Source : REALME Realme C30 available at Rs 7,499: Where to buy?

Realme C30, the latest budget offering from the company is on sale today and the device is available through Flipkart and other official channels of Realme. The new handset is available in two colour options and storage variants, and the company has stated that the handset has been designed for entry-level smartphone users.

Pricing

Realme C30 is available in two variants:

2GB RAM and 32GB storage variant is priced at Rs. 7,499

3GB RAM and 32GB storage variant is priced at Rs 8,299

The smartphone is available in Bamboo Green and Lake Blue colour options the users.

Discounts

Those who are looking forward to buying this budget handset the device can avail of offers like 5 per cent cashback on Flipkart when purchased via Axis bank card.

Also, the customers can bundle Google Next mini which usually costs around Rs 3,499, but can get it for Rs 1,999, at the time of purchase.

Specifications

The C30 smartphone comes with a 6.5-inch display and is powered by Unisoc (T612) processor- which is commonly used in budget segment smartphones. The handset comes with up to 3GB RAM and 32GB of internal storage which can further be expanded up to 1TB (via microSD card).

On the battery front, the smartphone supports a 5000mAh battery along with a standard 10W charging- yes, it does come with a fast charger. On the camera front, the device will feature an 8-megapixel rear camera on the back panel and in the front, it has a 5-megapixel shooter.

Realme C30 comes with some features for connectivity like - a micro-USB slot, a 3.5mm headset jack, Bluetooth 5.0v, along with a fingerprint sensor placed on the side of the smartphone.