Realme 15 Pro set to launch on July 24: AI features, new design and big battery tipped The lineup is expected to include advanced camera tech, Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 chipset, up to 12GB RAM, and a large 6,300mAh battery. The brand also teases a new AI Edge Genie tool for photo editing via voice commands.

New Delhi:

Realme, one of the leading smartphone brands available in India, is set to announce the launch of the Realme 15 Pro in the Indian market. The launch is scheduled for July 24 (Thursday) at 7 PM IST. The launch event will be streamed live via Realme’s official YouTube channel, where fans and consumers can catch all the updates in real-time.

What’s new in the Realme 15 Pro

The company is pushing the AI agenda, which is heavily featured with the Realme 15 Pro, promoting it with the tagline “AI Fun.” Actor Vicky Kaushal has been roped in as the brand ambassador for the 15 Pro, signalling an aggressive marketing campaign. The smartphone is expected to feature AI-powered camera tools that support dynamic lighting for party environments and photo enhancement.

Realme has also teased the AI Edge Genie, a tool that enables photo editing through voice commands, bringing a futuristic twist to smartphone editing for the mid-range segment.

Leaked specs and features

As per the earlier leaks, it was suggested that the Realme 15 Pro will come with:

Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 SoC Up to 12GB RAM + 512GB storage 6,300mAh battery AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate Triple rear camera setup in a new square design module

Meanwhile, the standard Realme 15 model is likely to be priced under Rs 20,000, making it a competitive option in the mid-range smartphone market.

(Image Source : REALME)Realme 15 Pro

Major design shift confirmed

Realme, in its banners and ads, have officially teased the rear design of the Realme 15 Pro. Unlike the previous circular camera module, which was seen in the 14 series, the new model adopts a square-shaped triple camera layout, reflecting a refined and modern aesthetic.

With its feature-rich spec sheet, along with the AI enhancements and bold new design, the new Realme 15 Pro has been aiming to redefine the value in the mid-range smartphone space.