Call of Duty: WWII removed from PC after major security flaw exposes users to hackers Activision has pulled Call of Duty: WWII from the Microsoft Store and Game Pass for PC users due to serious security vulnerabilities. Reports suggest that hackers were exploiting the game to take remote control of players’ systems.

New Delhi:

Call of Duty: WWII, a popular shooter game, has been quietly removed from the Microsoft Store and Game Pass for PC users. Although the main reason behind the removal of the game has not been declared by the Publisher Activision, multiple reports further suggest that the PC version of the game was exploited by hackers to gain unauthorised access to users’ systems.

The alarming development has resulted in the game being taken offline for over a week now, with no clear timeline for its return.

PC users report alarming intrusions

Although Activision remains tight-lipped about the specific threat, PC players have voiced serious concerns on social media. Some users reported their computers freezing unexpectedly and even witnessed their desktop wallpapers being changed—strong indications of external control. These reports suggest that malicious actors were able to inject code into the game, potentially allowing them to remotely operate affected systems.

The vulnerability may stem from old code

According to insider reports, Call of Duty: WWII was added to Game Pass in June 2025. It’s now believed that this version of the game may have contained outdated or unpatched code, leaving it vulnerable to exploits. If true, it highlights a critical oversight, where legacy issues were not addressed before making the game available to a wider audience.

Not the first bug, but possibly the most serious

While bugs and server crashes are not uncommon in online games, this incident appears to be one of the rare instances where a major title has been used as a vector for remote access malware. The scale and nature of the breach are concerning and raise questions about security practices in large-scale game publishing.

What's next for COD Players?

As of now, Call of Duty: WWII remains absent from the Microsoft Store and Game Pass listings, though other COD titles are still available. Activision has yet to confirm whether a patch or security fix is underway. Players who already had the game installed may still be vulnerable unless they uninstall it.

Gamers and cybersecurity experts alike are urging Activision to provide transparency on the issue and ensure robust safeguards are in place before reintroducing the title to the PC gaming ecosystem.