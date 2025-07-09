Google rolls out Android 16-based July update for Pixel phones: Better Wi-Fi, charging limit The update includes fixes for Wi-Fi stability, visual improvements in Android Auto, and introduces a battery performance limit for Pixel 6a under Google’s new Battery Performance Programme.

New Delhi:

Google has rolled out its Android 16-based July 2025 software update for Pixel smartphones. Available via OTA (over-the-air), the update carries build number BP2A.250705.008 and is now live for most global Pixel models. Users will receive a notification, or can manually check by navigating to: Settings > System > Software update > System update > Check for updates.

Monthly updates are now available over the air

Wi-Fi stability, Android auto fixes

As per Google’s official support page, the update brings a few key fixes:

Improved Wi-Fi connectivity and stability under specific conditions.

Enhanced visual experience in apps like Android Auto, ensuring smoother display performance.

However, some enhancements may vary by region or carrier.

Pixel 6a gets charging restrictions

In line with its Battery Performance Programme, Google is enforcing battery charging limits on the Pixel 6a. This step is aimed at reducing battery overheating risks, which could lead to device safety issues.

The update includes:

Reduced battery capacity and charging performance after 400 charge cycles.

Eligibility for affected users to receive free repairs, cash compensation, or trade-in discounts.

This marks the first Android 16 update for the Pixel 6a under the new programme.

No security patch this month

Interestingly, this month’s Pixel update does not include a security patch for July 2025. Google has also not released the CVE list detailing the vulnerabilities addressed in this update, leaving that information pending.

With Android 16 gradually rolling out across the Pixel lineup—including the Pixel 6 to Pixel 9 series, Pixel Fold, and Pixel Tablet—users can expect more refined performance and better device protection in the coming weeks.

