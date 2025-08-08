Raksha Bandhan gifts: Last minute presents easily available on instant delivery apps Raksha Bandhan is approaching quickly. If you're searching for last-minute gift ideas, here is a curated list for you across various price ranges.

New Delhi:

Raksha Bandhan is just around the corner. This year, the festival celebrating the auspicious bond between brothers and sisters will be observed on August 9th. During Raksha Bandhan, sisters tie a rakhi on their brother's wrist, and in return, brothers offer them a gift. If you want to surprise your sister this year but are looking for ideas, here are a few products in various price ranges that you can order online for instant delivery.

Gift ideas for your sister

Air Fryers

An air fryer can be a fantastic gift, especially if your sister is health-conscious, as it uses little to no oil. You can find decent air fryers priced between Rs 2,500 and Rs 5,000.

Portable Hand Blenders

A portable hand blender is another great gift choice. These battery-operated blenders are perfect for making instant smoothies, shakes, and juices, and they often come with a lid. They are typically available for between Rs 1,200 and Rs 2,000.

Bluetooth Speakers

While there are many types of Bluetooth speakers, those with a built-in AI assistant offer added convenience. They can also be used to control other smart devices at home. If your sister is tech-savvy, this could be a perfect gift. Basic Bluetooth speakers start at around Rs 1,000, while those with an AI assistant are available for around Rs 5,000.

Earbuds and Headsets

Earbuds and headsets have become essential devices. A quality pair can be an excellent gift. If you're looking for a good option, earbuds priced between Rs 2,000 and Rs 2,500 are a great choice.

Hair Straighteners and Dryers

These are essential accessories for many people, making them a practical and thoughtful gift. You can find a good quality hair straightener or dryer for between Rs 1,000 and Rs 2,500.

Smartwatches

Smartwatches have evolved from simple gadgets into valuable health and fitness devices. They make life easier by allowing you to handle small tasks without needing to constantly check your phone. A good smartwatch can be a great gift, with prices ranging from Rs 3,500 to Rs 15,000.

