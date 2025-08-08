iPhone 13 price drops to all-time low ahead of Raksha Bandhan The iPhone 13 is currently available at its lowest price ever. This Apple smartphone is now thousands of rupees cheaper than its original launch price.

New Delhi:

During the Amazon Great Freedom Sale, you can purchase the iPhone 13 at its lowest price ever. This 5G Apple iPhone is available for nearly half of its original launch price, with additional offers, including bank discounts. The sale began on July 31 on the e-commerce website. The iPhone 13, which was originally launched in 2021, features an A15 Bionic chip and a powerful camera.

iPhone 13 offers

The iPhone 13 is available in three storage variants: 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB. It was launched with a starting price of Rs 79,900. Currently, the iPhone is listed on Amazon for Rs 43,900, while on Flipkart, it starts at Rs 44,999.

On Amazon, an instant bank discount of Rs 1,000 is also being offered, bringing the initial price down to just Rs 42,900. This represents a total price cut of Rs 37,000 from its launch price.

Furthermore, an exchange offer is also available during the Amazon sale. By trading in an old phone, you could save an additional Rs 36,400. Even if you save just Rs 10,000 on your old phone, you can get the iPhone 13 for as low as Rs 32,900, making it comparable in price to a budget Android phone.

iPhone 13 features

The iPhone 13 features a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display with a traditional notch design. On the back, it has a dual-camera setup with two 12MP lenses. For selfies and video calls, it is equipped with a 12MP front-facing camera.

The device is powered by the A15 Bionic chip and comes with 6GB of RAM. It originally launched with the iOS 15 operating system, which can be upgraded to the latest iOS 18.

iPhone 13 Feature Display 6.1-inch Retina display Processor A15 Bionic Camera 12MP + 12MP, 12MP Storage 128GB/256GB/512GB OS iOS 15

